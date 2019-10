1011 N. Pantano Road

Lonely single guys and divorcees aren’t the only people who need to glam up sometimes. Even Toto needs a cut and shampoo from time to time, especially if he has an appointment with the Wizard. Luckily, Tucson is home to Bark Avenue Dog Wash, where you can wash your pet yourself, or let a professional pet groomer do all the work. We know which we’ll be choosing.

Runners Up

2. Rosie’s Barket

3. Posh Paws Grooming