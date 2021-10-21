Best Of Tucson®

Best Place to Get Pierced

Straight to the Point

1927 E. Grant Road

Body piercings are best done at the only studio in Tucson exclusively dedicated to skin ornamentation. STTP reports it can pierce anything and is willing to customize your piercing experience. From designing a custom piece of jewelry to mapping out your end look, they excel in providing the most comfortable experience for new pokes. Studio owner Lisa Marie Mytych personally trains every piercer at STTP so you can rest assured that your appointment will be handled by a professional.

Reader Recommended

Sacred Art Tattoo Studio

Enchanted Dragon


