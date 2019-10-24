Best Place to Get Pierced 

Multiple locations

It all depends on exactly what you want to get pierced, of course, but we’d prefer a professional over the crew the mall when it comes to sticking sharp objects into your body. That’s our advice. And if you’re looking for a friendly, professional environment to mod your bod, look no further than Straight to the Point, where you can safely get pierced and pick up some dynamite jewelry. Since 2009, Tucsonans have trusted STTP piercers with ears, noses and plenty more.

Runners Up:

2. Sacred Art Tattoo Studio

3. Black Rose Tattooers