Best Of Tucson®

Best Place to Get a Salad

Choice Greens

2829 E. Speedway Blvd.

Sure, you can guarantee that cowboys enjoy a salad now and then—and Choice Greens is legendary for its healthy mixes of veggies, fruit and meat. You can pick one of their specialty salads or just make your own with an easy-to-fill-out form. The ingredients are always fresh, there’s a wide range of dressings to choose from and you’ll feel better after eating here, guaranteed.

Reader Recommended

Sauce

Beyond Bread






Previous: Best Specialty Sandwich
Next: Best French Fries

Previous Winners

Comments (0)

Add a comment

Add a Comment

Current Issue

October 21-27

Best Of Tucson®

Best Of Tucson®

Current Year

Recent Years

Facebook
Twitter
Newsletters
RSS
    Tucson Weekly
  • 7225 N. Mona Lisa Rd
  • Suite 125
  • Tucson, AZ 85741
  • (520) 797-4384

News & Opinion

Chow

Events

Cinema

Arts & Culture

Music

Best of Tucson®

© 2021 Tucson Weekly
Powered By Foundation