Best Place to Get a Salad 

2829 E. Speedway Blvd.

It’s easy to end up with up with the largest salad you’ve ever eaten with the Design Your Own option at Choice Greens. But it will also be one of the freshest salads you’ve had in town, too. With a variety of veggies, protein, grains and dressings to choose from, it’s a safe bet for folks of almost any kind of diet. There are plenty of already “designed” salads to choose from as well, in case the options prove to be too overwhelming. Choice Greens also offers grain bowls, paninis and mac and cheese.

Runners Up

2. Oregano’s

3. Sauce