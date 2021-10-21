Best Of Tucson®

Best Place to Get a Glass of Wine

North Italia

2995 E. Skyline Drive

North Italia delivers some modern takes on classic Italian fare. While their food is enough to warrant a stop by, it’s their extensive wine menu that puts them above: white, red and rose, from all over the world (and even in our own backyard).

Reader Recommended

Arizona Wine Collective

Revel


