416 E. Ninth St.

Even if the atmosphere wasn’t so charming, REVEL’s sheer selection easily lands it at the top of the running of wine locations. Whether you want wine from France, Italy or right here in Arizona, you’ve got more than a few choices at REVEL. And bottles range from 20 bucks to hundreds of dollars, so whether you’re a newbie or a bonafide aficionado, you’re in luck. REVEL is a little pocket of Paris right here in Tucson.

Runners Up

2. Arizona Wine Collective

3. Ermanos