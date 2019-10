5553 E. Grant Road

Eating with your hands might sound a bit messy, and at Queen Sheba, it can certainly get a bit messy. But one taste of their authentic Eritrean food, and you wouldn’t have it any other way. Their foods are often spread out over a plate of spongy bread, allowing you to get up close and personal with their delicious servings. The veggie platter is a particular standout, with onions, lentils, split peas and more all cooked to perfection. And as a bonus, the spongy bread works as a napkin as well!