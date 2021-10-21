Best Of Tucson®

Best Place to Eat Lunch Downtown

Street Taco

58 W. Congress St.

Multiple elements come together to make Street Taco our readers’ favorite place to grab lunch downtown. Quick and scrumptious street tacos, a full salsa bar, and a good amount of local beer options; these all would make a restaurant worth your time. But as we all know: location, location, location. Street Taco is conveniently nestled right at the corner of Congress and Church downtown, making their patio seating one of the best places to grab some food and people-watch in all of Tucson.

Reader Recommended

BOCA Tacos y Tequila

The Little One


