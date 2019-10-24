Email
Best Place to Eat Lunch Downtown 

Street Taco & Beer

58 W. Congress St.

Lunch brings a crowd to Street Taco, but these guys know how to handle a rush. You step up the counter, pick your taco fillings and watch as they assemble it right there. You’ve got your choice of meats, tortillas, sides and salsas. It’s quick, it’s affordable, it’s delicious. You might also consider it the Best Lunch in the Park Place food court (as Street Taco has a spot there) and before long, it may be considered the Best Oro Valley Lunch, since they’re also headed for the suburbs.

Runners Up

2. HUB Restaurant & Creamery

3. Cup Cafe

