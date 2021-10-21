Best Of Tucson®

Best Place to Eat Gluten Free

Tumerico

2526 E. Sixth Street

402 E. Fourth Avenue

Oh, Tumerico, what can’t you do? Despite almost any dietary restrictions, this Tucson favorite will still dish up some delicious Mexican food. Most of the food at Tumerico is gluten-free, including their imaginative spiced veggies in place of meat, as well as their side “powers” (beans, rice, salad). While some of the additions do have gluten, you can eat at Tumerico plenty of times without coming across the pesky proteins.

Reader Recommended

Gourmet Girls Gluten Free Bakery/Bistro

Charro Vida


