5845 N. Oracle Road

If “gluten free” is in the name, you know it’s got to be legit, and the ladies behind Gourmet Girls Gluten Free Bakery/Bistro are beyond legit—they’ve been gluten free well before it was cool. Whether you actually have a dietary restraint, or you’re just trying to look cool, check out the inviting atmosphere and delicious treats. Plus, they’ve got a full menu including breakfast, so you’ve got no excuse to put the extra strain on your organs.

Runners Up

2. Tumerico

3. Dedicated Gluten Free