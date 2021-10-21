Best Of Tucson®

Best Place to Donate Your Time and/or Money

Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona

3003 S. Country Club Road

The pandemic has brought all-new demands on the Community Food Bank, but CEO Michael McDonald’s team met the moment, teaming up with Pima County and National Guard to set up drive-thru pickup of food boxes at Kino Stadium. The food bank works with hundreds of other local agencies to alleviate hunger, with projects ranging from community gardens to nutritional education. Like all of us, the food bank gets by with a little help from its friends, so lend a hand if you can.

Reader Recommended

Humane Society of Southern Arizona

Pima Animal Care Center


Previous Winners

