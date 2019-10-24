Best Place to Donate Your Time and/or Money 

4000 N. Silverbell Road

Who—besides that mean ol’ Miss Gulch—doesn’t like hanging out with dogs (and cats)? PACC sure needs animal lovers to help take care of their four-legged guests, as well as a heaping helping of other tasks that are sure to leave you feeling better about yourself. Need a stress break? Well, forget that $100-a-month gym because spending a day with the dogs and cats at PACC is sure to do more to restore your balance than a fancy SpinCycle class ever could.

Runners Up

2. Humane Society of Southern Arizona

3. Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona