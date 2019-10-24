Email
Best Place to Donate Your Time and/or Money 

Pima Animal Care Center

4000 N. Silverbell Road

Who—besides that mean ol’ Miss Gulch—doesn’t like hanging out with dogs (and cats)? PACC sure needs animal lovers to help take care of their four-legged guests, as well as a heaping helping of other tasks that are sure to leave you feeling better about yourself. Need a stress break? Well, forget that $100-a-month gym because spending a day with the dogs and cats at PACC is sure to do more to restore your balance than a fancy SpinCycle class ever could. 

2. Humane Society of Southern Arizona

3. Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona

