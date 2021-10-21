Best Of Tucson®

Best Place to Buy a Piñata

Piñata Factory

640 N. Stone Ave.

There are few joys as great as gathering around a work of art with friends and family, and then bludgeoning it until candy comes out. So why not buy one from a place that has piñata right there in the name? Whether the piñata is a familiar character, an abstract shape, filled with candy or alcohol, it’s sure to be the centerpiece of the party for young and old.

Reader Recommended

Food City

Funland


October 21-27

