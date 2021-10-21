Best Of Tucson®

Best Place to Buy a Car

Jim Click

Multiple Locations

Jim Click, which has been around for more than 50 years now, is a community staple for a few different reasons. They carry and service Ford, Lincoln, Nissan, Dodge, Ram, Chrysler, Jeep, Hyundai, Kia, Mazda and Genesis vehicles, which makes up 11 of the reasons. The company is also big on giving back to the community, whether it’s through Millions For Tucson or Wheels For Kids. ‘Ole Jim Click keeps this town running in more ways than one.

Reader Recommended

Chapman

Royal


