Best Place for a Children's Party

Children’s Museum Tucson

200 S. Sixth Ave.

Downtown’s Children’s Museum is already one of the best places for kids to have a good time, but their birthday parties take it to the next level. Whether you have a group of 10 or a group of 50, the Children’s Museum has a fiesta package for you that includes an activity led by a discovery guide. And if it’s a Very Important Birthday, you can get the whole museum to yourself in the evening hours. It’s a birthday they won’t soon forget!

