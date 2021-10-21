Best Of Tucson®

Best Pizzeria

Rocco’s Little Chicago

2707 E. Broadway Blvd.

The Broadway widening project has made it a challenge to get to Rocco’s, but with the reward that waits once you get past all those detours, you’ll be glad you did. Whether you want your pie the deep-dish Chicago way or an East Coast thin crust, you’ll walk away with one of the best pies in town. Big thanks to Rocco DiGrazia for making it through the one-two punch of COVID and construction. The town would be a poorer place without his pie.

Reader Recommended

Brooklyn Pizza Company

Empire Pizza & Pub


