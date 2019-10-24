Email
Best Pizzeria 

Brooklyn Pizza Company

534 N. Fourth Ave.

When we’re close to last call at a Fourth Avenue watering hole, we love to hear the magic word “Brooklyn.” Whether it’s a classic pepperoni or a specialty deep dish, Brooklyn Pizza delivers hot and delicious pie. And they even deliver that pie through a takeout window late into the night. If you’re really feeling the call of the carb, you can stack some sandwiches, calzones and garlic knots on your order. In a town full of great pizza, Brooklyn remains a slice above.

Runners Up

2. Rocco’s Little Chicago

3. Empire Pizza & Pub

