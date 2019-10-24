Email
Best Photographer 

Jade Beall

Have you ever heard that thing about how people in old black-and-white photos wouldn’t smile because they were afraid the camera was going to capture their souls? Jade Beall has a way of capturing souls in her photography (as in, recording, not holding hostage, though). She specializes in truthful images of women and the imperfections that make them complete. Just take it from her website: “I am here to stand in my Authentic Beauty and reflect Your Divine Gorgeousness.”

Runners Up

2. Sean Parker

3. Casey James

