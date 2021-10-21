Best Of Tucson®

Best Park

Reid Park

900 S. Randolph Way

Of course, it’s the best park, it’s Reid Park for crying out loud! Tucson central park has something for everyone: a playground, a waterfront, a rose garden, a dog park, an amphitheater, and even an entire zoo. Although there’s been some contention lately about the zoo expanding, there’s still plenty of room throughout Reid Park’s 130 acres for all the recreation and fresh air you could hope for.

Reader Recommended

Agua Caliente

Himmel Park


