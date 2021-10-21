Best Of Tucson®

Best Panaderia

Alejandro’s Tortilla Factory ​​

5330 S 12th Ave.

​​Mexican food sure has a soft spot for grains and breads, so you better go to a panaderia that can juggle all those baked treats with style. Alejandro's Tortilla Factory serves up everything from the classic corn and flour tortillas to buns, bread, chips and sweets. To win best panaderia in Tucson, you know they’re baking with class.

