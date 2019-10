6348 S. Nogales Highway

Tucked off Old Nogales Highway, El Triunfo Bakery is a favorite stop for empanadas and fresh Bolitos. While the small bakery is off the beaten yellow-brick path, those who take the trek out are rewarded in a big way with the inexpensive and large selection of baked goods. Longtime fans swear their pumpkin empanadas and homemade tortilla chips are the best in town.

Runners Up

2. La Estrella

3. Alejandro’s