Best Outdoors 2023

Best Bike Riding

The Chuck Huckelberry Loop

4288 Diamond Street Loop

520-724-5000, tucsonloop.org

Since 2018, The Chuck Huckelberry Loop has become a winding paradise of paths for any two-wheeled adventurer. The Loop spans 137 miles with smooth and even trails, taking bikers anywhere from Marana to Downtown Tucson and as far as Wilmot. Along with a modern path, the Loop also hosts a vibrant online community with road updates and an ever-changing travel guide. Pedal through lush parks, riverbanks and urban pockets to explore some of the most beautiful charms of Tucson.

Reader Recommended

Mount Lemmon

East Palisades Ranger Station

520-749-8700, tinyurl.com/mt-lemmon

Sabino Canyon

5700 N. Sabino Canyon Road

530-749-8700, tinyurl.com/sabino-canyon

Best Biking Group/Community

BICAS

2001 N. Seventh Avenue

520-628-7950, bicas.org

The Bicycle Inter-Community Art & Salvage is a wheel with many spokes, operating as a bike shop, education center, art gallery and gathering place. The mission of BICAS is to empower people through advocacy and bike salvage, offering everything from affordable bike transportation to creative recycling and learn-to-earn programs. This collective strives to be a resource to Tucson’s bike enthusiasts, whether you’re a seasoned cyclist or still working with training wheels.

Reader Recommended

Tuesday Night Bike Ride

facebook.com/groups/TNRTucson

El Grupo Cycling

610 N. Ash Avenue

520-429-6138, elgrupocycling.org





Best Hike

Sabino Canyon

5700 N. Sabino Canyon Road

530-749-8700, tinyurl.com/sabino-canyon

For casual strollers, adventurous trekkers and everyone in between, Sabino Canyon is Tucson’s hiking treasure. With a landscape as diverse as its history, the canyon offers trails for all tastes, from paved paths to rugged terrain. The real attraction, however, is the water that flows down the mountain, creating the legendary Seven Falls Trail and a string of accessible waterways. Wade through meandering creeks, scramble up rocks or take an enchanting bus ride through the canyon and up the mountainside.

Reader Recommended

Tumamoc Hill

Tumamoc Hill Road

520-621-6945, tumamoc.arizona.edu

Catalina State Park

11570 N. Oracle Road

520-628-5798, azstateparks.com/catalina





Best Backpacking Trail

Sabino Canyon

5700 N. Sabino Canyon Road

530-749-8700, tinyurl.com/sabino-canyon

While Sabino Canyon is a classic day hike destination, it’s also the gateway to several backpacking adventures throughout the mountain. Use the canyon as a starting point to explore the many peaks of Mount Lemmon, from Mount Miguel to Thimble Peak and Mount Gibbon. Bold mountaineers have even found routes that lead to the top of the entire mountain. Although there are no campsites within Sabino Canyon boundaries, this hiking haven opens a world of opportunities to climb your heart out in a single or multiday experience.

Reader Recommended

Arizona Trail

602-252-4794, aztrail.org

Aravaipa Canyon

92805 E. Aravaipa Road

928-348-4400, blm.gov





Best Campground

Patagonia Lake State Park

400 Patagonia Lake Road

520-287-6965, azstateparks.com/patagonia-lake

Nestled near the border is the beautiful and serene Patagonia Lake State Park, a popular destination for water skiing, fishing, picnicking and hiking, but the real jewel is its expansive campground. Choose from over 100 developed campsites, each equipped with a picnic table, fire ring/grill and parking for two vehicles. With nearby stores and resources to outfit any adventure, Patagonia Lake State Park proves to be a quiet break from the hustle and bustle of city life.

Reader Recommended

Madera Canyon

South Madera Canyon Road

520-281-2296, tinyurl.com/madera-canyon-az

Catalina State Park

11570 N. Oracle Road

520-628-5798, azstateparks.com/catalina





Best Dog Park

Miko’s Corner Playground

(Reid Park)

S. Country Club Road

520-791-4873, tinyurl.com/reid-park

Finding the perfect dog park is no longer a “ruff” endeavor. Miko’s Corner Playground provides a safe mingling environment for dogs of all sizes, using a sturdy metal fence to enclose both large and small dog sections. The park also offers essential amenities like poop-scooping equipment and bags, as well as dog-friendly water fountains and a ramada-covered sitting area. Named after TPD police dog, Miko, this 2-acre dog park promises tail-wagging fun for dogs and happy relief for their owners.

Reader Recommended

Brandi Fenton Memorial Park

3482 E. River Road

520-724-5000, pima.gov

Udall Park

7290 E. Tanque Verde Road

520-791-4873, tinyurl.com/udall-park





Best Public Garden

Tucson Botanical Gardens

2150 N. Alvernon Way

520-326-9686, tucsonbotanical.org

Rooted in history — and, well, plants — this living museum has not only preserved the legacy of the Porter family but blossomed into a thriving cultural center. Tucson Botanical Gardens hosts well-nurtured gardens like the Cactus & Succulent Garden, Barrio Garden and Herb Garden, which offer a captivating showcase of Sonoran Desert wildlife. Coupled with traveling exhibits like the blockbuster “Frida Kahlo: Art, Garden, Life,” the gardens have welcomed growing numbers of visitors and expanded its offering with each passing year. Tucson Botanical Gardens continues to stand green and bright, preserving the marriage of nature and history in Tucson.

Reader Recommended

Tohono Chul Park

7366 N. Paseo Del Norte

520-742-6455, tohonochul.org

Cele Peterson Rose Garden (Reid Park)

920 S. Concert Place

520-791-4873, tinyurl.com/reid-park





Best Day Trip

Bisbee

discoverbisbee.com

Visitors flock to Bisbee to explore its historic downtown, take in its eclectic atmosphere and enjoy the fresh mountain air. Once a mining hub in the late 1800s, the city kept its historic charm and now operates as an art and cultural mecca. Beyond the well-preserved town, it’s an excellent base for birdwatching, hiking, wine tasting and live music, with the beautiful Sky Islands region at your doorstep. Whether you’re a history buff, nature lover or simply seeking a relaxed day out, Bisbee has something for everyone.

Reader Recommended

Mount Lemmon

tinyurl.com/mt-lemmon

Tubac

tubacaz.com





Best Bike Shop

Ajo Bikes

1301 E. Ajo Way

520-294-1434, ajobikes.com

With over 40 years in the community, Ajo Bikes has been Tucson’s trusted shop for all things cycling. This bike shop can outfit patrons with everything from mountain and BMX bikes to electric and Bosch-certified cycles. They also take the title for the largest recumbent trike dealer in Arizona. Along with its sales, Ajo Bikes offers professional repair services from its team of skilled mechanics and sells quality parts from a giant collection. Whether you need a new wheel or a whole new rig, Ajo Bikes is the city’s most fine-tuned option.

Reader Recommended

BICAS

2001 N. Seventh Avenue

520-628-7950, bicas.org

Oro Valley Bicycle

Multiple locations

520-825-2751, orovalleybicycle.com





Best Outdoor Recreation/

Sporting Goods Store

Summit Hut

5251 E. Speedway Boulevard, 520-325-1554

7745 N. Oracle Road, 520-888-1000

summithut.com

What began as a humble outfitting service by two teenage friends has grown into Tucson’s premiere outdoor recreation and sporting goods store. Summit Hut’s extensive selection of hiking, camping and backpacking gear reflects its commitment to providing the finest equipment for every adventure. Along with its impressive inventory, Summit Hut actively supports government initiatives that preserve the outdoors, inspiring Tucson adventurers to reach greater heights.









Reader Recommended

Play It Again Sports

4750 E. Speedway Boulevard

520-795-0363, playitagainsports.com





Best Park

Gene C. Reid Park

900 S. Randolph Way

520-326-9686, tinyurl.com/reid-park

As the city’s flagship urban park, Gene C. Reid Park has over 100 sprawling acres that encompass the Reid Park Zoo, Randolph and Dell Urich municipal golf courses and other urban Tucson essentials. Its diverse range of amenities caters to all, from flower gardens and a dog park to spacious picnic areas and baseball fields. Reid Park’s DeMeester Outdoor Performance Center has also hosted some of Tucson’s most iconic events for generations. Named after the city’s first parks and recreation director, Reid Park effortlessly blends nature and urban pleasures for all of Tucson to enjoy.

Reader Recommended

Agua Caliente Regional Park

12325 E. Roger Road

520-724-5000, tinyurl.com/agua-caliente-regional-park

Brandi Fenton Memorial Park

3482 E. River Road

520-724-5000, pima.gov

Best Golf Course

Starr Pass Golf Club

3645 W. Starr Pass Boulevard

520-791-6270, tinyurl.com/star-pass-golf-course

Since 1880, when Richard Starr carved a stagecoach trail into the Tucson Mountains, Starr Pass has been an integral part of Tucson’s history. The legend lives on through Starr Pass Golf Club, a modern way for visitors to explore the beauty of the Sonoran Desert; just replace the “stagecoach trail” with “golf course.” This Arnold Palmer Signature Golf Facility encompasses 27 holes of desert putting which have hosted the PGA Tour’s Tucson Open from 1988-1995. Earning legacy after legacy, Starr Pass has become an iconic golfing green of Tucson’s desert.

Reader Recommended

Ventana Canyon

7000 N. Resort Drive

520-299-2020, loewshotels.com

Sewailo Golf Club

5655 W. Valencia Road

520-838-6623, casinodelsol.com





Best Playground

Gene C. Reid Park

900 S. Randolph Way

520-326-9686, tinyurl.com/reid-park

The Reid Park playground has fostered fun and inclusive play for all ages and abilities and has continued to do so since its 2019 improvements. It now hosts two age-differentiated sections that are fully ADA accessible and shaded for comfort. Pair that with music components, rope climbers, pet fountains, new walkways, turf areas, benches and grill stations (need we go on?) and Reid Park provides an exciting environment for everyone.

Reader Recommended

Brandi Fenton Memorial Park

3482 E. River Road

520-724-5000, pima.gov

Himmel Park

1000 N. Tucson Boulevard

520-791-4873, tinyurl.com/himmel-park