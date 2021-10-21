Best Of Tucson®

Summit Hut

5251 E. Speedway Blvd.

7745 N. Oracle Road

For reasons that are outside our ability to understand, some people enjoy being outdoors in the Sonoran Desert! As long as those people exist, the Summit Hut will be there to serve their wants and needs. This place has it all—tents, lighting, cooking gear, backpacks, hydration needs, footwear, and sleeping bags. Both locations feature a friendly and knowledgeable staff of fellow outdoor enthusiasts. Where do these people come from?!

