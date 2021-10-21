Best Of Tucson®

Best Outdoor Dining

LaCo

201 N. Court Ave.

Anyone who’s eaten at this downtown eatery should know exactly why they won Best Outdoor Dining. LaCo is a restaurant, sure, but it’s also a kind of gallery with plenty of adjacent shops, streaming lights, cozy atmosphere, and there’s usually a local band taking the stage as well. Although LaCo rode the ups and downs of COVID like the rest of us, they are now “back in action” every day of the week.

