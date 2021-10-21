Best Of Tucson®

Best Outdoor Art Installation

Joe Pagac’s Murals

You can’t swing a used paint bucket without hitting one of Joe Pagac’s murals around this town. (Not that we’re recommending you swing a paint bucket at one of his works.) Pagac’s works are imaginative, colorful celebrations of desert flora and fauna. Just the kind of things we’d want adorning Tucson’s buildings and walls. Our favorite has to be his flying whales on the corner of Campbell and Grant.

