Best Outdoor Art Installation 

Collective Murals by Joe Pagac

artsculturejoepagaccreditcourtesyphoto_1_.jpg

Courtesy photo

Outdoor art installation? How about an outdoor art institution? Local muralist and relentless creative genius Joe Pagac is transforming Tucson into a magical land we heard of once in a lullaby with his vibrant, surreal and eye-catching murals. Whether they’re near the train tracks downtown or as far north as Oro Valley, Pagac’s murals are part of the city’s identity. And better yet, Pagac is still adding to his collection. Long may he may reign!

Runners Up

2. Rattlesnake Bridge

3. Metal Arts Village

