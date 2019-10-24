Best Old West Experience 

Staff Pick

Let’s hear it for the funky land of Trail Dust Town! When the kids need a little Old West action, a visit to Trail Dust Town is in order. They can ride the train, spin on an old-time carousel, take a flying wagon train up to the sky and even see a gunfight! If you’re hungry, you can grab dinner at Pinnacle Peak steakhouse, which has a nice area for the kids to play when you get tired of them spilling their drinks. And if they’re really good, there’s even a candy shop for them to browse. Yee-haw!