47 Scott

47 N. Scott Ave.

Alright, so 47 Scott actually has two old fashions, but they’re both winners in our book! Of course, there is their savory Brick House Old Fashioned with bacon-washed rye, demerara sugar and Angostura bitters. But they also have a “new and revived” version of the classic: the Oaxacan Old Fashioned with mezcal, tequila, agave nectar and chocolate bitters. A true celebration of borderlands flavors.

Sidecar

