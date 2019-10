236 S. Scott Ave.

Owls Club has a host of craft cocktails at its disposal that are sure to leave you wanting more. Best among those is their simple, yet savory take on the Old Fashioned, with craft whiskey and an orange peel mixed together over a big-ass block of ice in perfect fashion. The craft bartenders at Owls Club always seem to nail this one, giving you a drink to be proud of in one of the classiest settings in Tucson.

