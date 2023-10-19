Best of Spirits & Nightlife 2023

Best Musical Act

Miss Olivia and the Interlopers

instagram.com/missoliviaandtheinterlopers

missoliviaandtheinterlopers.com

Olivia Reardon and her crew of interlopers have become Tucson’s finest musicians for all the right reasons. Since their debut EP, “Tiny Tales,” Miss Olivia and the Interlopers have unveiled a mesmerizing blend of blues, soul and rock that feels like a mixtape with impeccable taste. The band continues to push boundaries, ensuring joy, heart and craftsmanship exude from every note they play and every piece they perform. Whether as an intimate trio or dynamic ensemble, Miss Olivia and the Interlopers are a blooming oasis of sound in the Tucson desert.

Reader Recommended

XIXA

instagram.com/xixa_tuxon

xixamusic.com

Mamma Coal Band

facebook.com/mammacoal

mammacoal.com





Best Cover Band

Jukebox Junqies Band

facebook.com/JUKEBOXJUNQIES

Think of this band as Tucson’s personal modern-day jukebox. The cleverly named Jukebox Junqies Band is a sonic storm of melodies, spanning from classic rock and R&B to country, Latin and even Tejano tunes. The group has effectively mastered the role of live DJ at any event, keeping the dance floor alive with their musical versatility and captivating performances. In all accounts, Jukebox Junqies Band is the heartbeat of Tucson’s party scene and will keep that beat alive and well for some time to come.

Reader Recommended

The Dirt

facebook.com/TheDirtHairband

Top Dead Center

facebook.com/TDCTucson





Best Punk Band

The Pork Torta

tinyurl.com/The-Pork-Torta

The Pork Torta is a dynamic music that calls Tucson its home and punk music kingdom. Its high-energy performances are fueled by a creative blend of punk, garage rock and alternative influences. This fearless band has made a mark on Tucson’s music scene with its raw, energetic sound; loyal following; and standout reputation in the city’s vibrant punk music scene.

Reader Recommended

Mudpuppy

facebook.com/mudpuppyaz

Closet Goth

facebook.com/closetgothisgood





Best Jazz Band

Connie Brannock’s

Little House of Funk

conniebrannockband.com

facebook.com/LittleHouseOfFunk

Connie Brannock is a Tucson music staple with her smooth vocals, diverse genre range and blissful lyrics. Combined with the talents of her Little House of Funk, the band reigns supreme as the city’s favorite jazz group. Its ability to seamlessly blend jazz, funk and soul genres proves its infectious groove and makes any performance an unforgettable music experience.

Reader Recommended

Crystal Stark

instagram.com/crystalstarkmusic

crystalstarkmusic.com

Arthur Vint & Associates

instagram.com/arthurvint

arthurvint.com





Best Rock Band

Birds and Arrows

instagram.com/birdsandarrows

birdsandarrows.com

Andrea and Pete Connolly are the geniuses behind Birds and Arrows, the undisputed rock royalty this side of Arizona. Starting their career in the folk scene, the pair traveled from North Carolina to Tucson and found their rockin’ chamber sound in the vast and open desert. Songs like “Stay Down” are raw and passionate, inspiring listeners to white-knuckle the steering wheel and floor it on the road of life. With the success of their recent album, “Electric Bones” (2022), Birds and Arrows continues to show musical prowess in their authentic rock and roll.

Reader Recommended

The Dirt

facebook.com/TheDirtHairband

Drop D

facebook.com/dropdaz





Best Folk Band

The Tucsonics

facebook.com/tucsonics

The Tucsonics is an iconic music group that features the swing style of Tucson and Western folk. The band refreshes old tunes from the 1930s to 1950s, combining its efforts on guitars, violin, bass and drums to resonate with audiences of all ages. The Tucsonics are an example of the thriving desert spirit of the West Coast; their commitment to preserving and evolving the folk tradition sets them apart as trailblazers in the local scene.

Reader Recommended

Leila Lopez

facebook.com/leilalopezsongs

leilalopezsongs.com

Ryanhood

instagram.com/ryanhoodmusic

ryanhood.com

Best Hip-Hop Act

Marley B

instagram.com/uglyassmarley

Emerging on the scene with mixtapes in 2012, Marley B quickly landed in the top tier of Tucson hip-hop. Under the renowned talent of Murs, Marley Bertrand, aka Marley B, released his first album in 2014, going on to produce the successful “Grow” and “Time Again” albums of his solo career. The artist spits high-energy stories over slick lo-fi and chill instrumental beats, transforming his poetry into a stage-worthy masterpiece. With a wide range of performances and recognition under his belt, Marley B is a standout act and an artist to watch this year.

Reader Recommended

Cash Lansky

instagram.com/southwestlansky

Black Diamond BDMG

facebook.com/CIABDArizona





Best Country Act

Hank Topless

hanktoplessmusic.com

instagram.com/hank.topless

Hank Topless is a Western music powerhouse with his distinct honkytonk/country blues sound and spirit. His songs capture the raw and unpredictable nature of life, covering all the good and bad that comes with it. In his five albums, Hank shows a knack for storytelling as he navigates dark, humorous and downright weird tales with soulful vocals and Western twang. The artist has shared the stage with some of Tucson’s most iconic entertainers, and whether with others or flying solo, Hank Topless promises an unforgettable show.

Reader Recommended

Backroads

facebook.com/BackRoadsTucson

Mamma Coal’s Band

instagram.com/mammacoal

mammacoal.com





Best Reggae Act

Neon Prophet

facebook.com/NeproMusic

With an organic blend of harmonious melodies and dancehall beats, Neon Prophet has entranced audiences in its reggae revolution. The group frequents the Chicago Bar’s stage with a set that remains both relevant and rooted in the genre’s traditions. Playing reggae for more than 30 years, Neon Prophet has won multiple Tammie awards and the heart of the community, solidifying their claim in Tucson music history.

Reader Recommended

ZeeCeeKeely

instagram.com/zeeceekeelyofficial

zeeceekeely.com

DJ Jahmar

instagram.com/djjahmarintl

facebook.com/JahmarInternational





Best R&B Band

Connie Brannock’s

Little House of Funk

conniebrannockband.com

facebook.com/LittleHouseOfFunk

Connie Brannock and her Little House of Funk once again prove an ability to insert soul into the desert community. Along with its jazz accolades, the group is the R&B voice of Tucson with Brannock’s smooth vocals over the band’s passion-dripped groove. Connie Brannock and the Little House of Funk will continue to spread their award-winning love for music in Tucson for some time to come.

Reader Recommended

Miss Olivia and the Interlopers

instagram.com/missoliviaandtheinterlopers

missoliviaandtheinterlopers.com

Funky Bonz

instagram.com/funkybonz

facebook.com/FunkyBonz





Best Gay Bar

IBT’s

616 N. Fourth Avenue

520-882-3053, ibtstucson.com

This establishment asserts its best gay bar title by creating an inclusive and welcoming community like no other. IBT’s mixes a modernized bar food menu with a range of cocktails and drinks as colorful as the rainbow. Guests can expect top-tier entertainment, including captivating drag shows and themed nights, with safety and inclusivity at their heart. Check out IBT’s for an unforgettable night out with Tucson’s LGBTQ+ community.

Reader Recommended

Surly Wench Pub

424 N. Fourth Avenue

520-882-0009, surlywenchpub.com

Brodies Dark Horse Tavern

2449 N. Stone Avenue

520-623-3970

brodiesdarkhorsetavern.godaddysites.com





Best Nightclub

Club Congress

311 E. Congress Street

520-622-8848, hotelcongress.com

The history-steeped Club Congress has made a contemporary name for itself with world-class acts and immersive nightlife. This Tucson gem provides the ultimate night out with its hard-working staff, creative bar menu, and weekly lineup of diverse music talent. Explore the venue’s offerings, from its nightclub to The Century Room, a borderlands jazz club and mezcal lounge. Coupled with its electrifying energy, Club Congress continues to stand out as a top choice in the heart of the city.

Reader Recommended

IBT’s

616 N. Fourth Avenue

520-882-3053, ibtstucson.com

Playground Bar and Lounge

278 E. Congress Street

520-396-3691, playgroundtucson.com





Best Casino

Casino Del Sol

5655 W. Valencia Road

1-855-765-7829, casinodelsol.com

Both on and off its grounds, this casino prides itself on being a memory maker. Casino Del Sol is an entertainment paradise, with over 1,300 slot machines and live gambling, a renowned event center and luxury experiences galore. The casino is proudly rooted in the Pascua Yaqui Tribe and Tucson community, providing millions of dollars to charitable organizations across Southern Arizona. Casino Del Sol’s unwavering commitment to supporting people and fun has allowed it to rise above the rest, creating a future where the sun never sets.

Reader Recommended

Desert Diamond Casino

7350 S. Nogales Highway

1-866-332-9467, ddcaz.com





Best Venue for Live Music

Rialto Theatre

318 E. Congress Street

520-740-1000, rialtotheatre.com

The Rialto Theatre celebrated its centennial in 2020, committing to its long history as a leader of the city’s entertainment industry. With the help of its loyal fans and the Rialto Theatre Foundation, the theater has earned worldwide recognition as a top 100 major club venue, consistently ranking among the top 55 venues for ticket sales. The Rialto Theatre now hosts over 200 events annually, featuring a diverse array of entertainment that furthers its unwavering legacy.

Reader Recommended

Fox Tucson Theatre

17 W. Congress Street

520-547-3040, foxtucson.com

Club Congress

311 E. Congress Street

520-622-8848, hotelcongress.com





Best College Bar

Frog & Firkin

874 E. University Boulevard

520-623-7507, frogandfirkin.com

Frog & Firkin has beaten tough competition as Tucson’s college bar, and for good reason. What sets the bar apart is its remarkable ability to host a lively atmosphere, excellent beer selection and British-inspired pub fare. Among the bars near the UA, Frog & Firkin shines as a true gem, offering a festive environment that complements its impressive Firkin menu.





Reader Recommended

Gentle Ben’s Brewing

865 E. University Boulevard

520-624-4177, gentlebens.com

The Hut

305 N. Fourth Avenue

520-623-3200, facebook.com/TheHutTucson





Best Neighborhood Bar

The Shelter

4155 E. Grant Road

520-326-1345

facebook.com/TheShelterCocktailLounge

The Shelter is as much a dive as it is a 1961 time capsule. The bar plays on Cold War culture, embodying a fallout shelter with vintage decorations, vibrant neon signs, pinball machines and JFK memorabilia. The Shelter’s alcohol menu is eclectic like its atmosphere with an extensive martini selection of 13 creative concoctions. Patrons can enjoy cheap and potent drinks while soaking in the vibes of this retro-themed establishment.

Reader Recommended

Che’s Lounge

350 N. Fourth Avenue

520-623-2088, tinyurl.com/ches-lounge

Sky Bar

536 N. 4th Avenue

520-622-4300, skybartucson.com

Best Comedian

Priscilla Fernandez

instagram.com/priscillacomedy

ladyhahacomedy.com

Growing up as the daughter of a Jewish preacher, Priscilla Fernandez brings a one-of-a-kind perspective to Tucson’s comedy scene. Her popular sets range from stand-up and improv to character performances. Fernandez is also Lady Haha Comedy Open Mic, Tucson’s first female- and queer-centered comedy night. Renowned for her hosting and roasting skills, this comedian is a highlight of inclusive humor for the region.

Reader Recommended

Matt Beaudry

instagram.com/bigdaddiescomedy

Allana Erickson-Lopez

facebook.com/allana.erickson





Best Happy Hour

Trident Grill & Pizza Pub

Multiple locations

520-795-5755, tridentgrill.com

Trident’s weekly happy hour not only offers $1 on craft beers, wine and well cocktails but a wide selection of bar bites that keep on giving. Dive into a plate of tacos, sliders and other bar classics, as well as an “Any Slice & Any Pint” $10 deal from the pizza menu. Founded by retired U.S. Navy SEAL Nelson Miller, Trident Grill also carries the spirit of patriotism and service at its core.

Reader Recommended

Barrio Brewing

800 E. 16th Street

520-791-2739, barriobrewing.com

Union Public House

4340 N. Campbell Avenue

520-329-8575, uniontucson.com





Best Place to Sing Karaoke

Bumsted’s

1003 N. Stone Avenue

520-323-1010, bumstedsaz.com

This karaoke destination recently opened bigger and better for music lovers of Tucson. On a nightly basis, Bumstead’s will pair ’80s nostalgia with custom lighting and acoustics to unleash every patron’s inner star. Add a vast menu of exceptional food and Bumsted’s promises to satisfy all of the talented — and well, practicing — singers in the city.

Reader Recommended

Shooters Saloon

3115 E. Prince Road

520-322-0779, shooterstucson.com

Silver Room

673 S. Plumer Avenue

520-849-5115, tinyurl.com/silver-room-tucson





Best Pool Hall

Pockets Pool & Pub

1062 S. Wilmot Road

520-571-9421, pocketstucson.com

With a valley of tables as far as the eye can see, Pockets is the perfect place to hit stripes and solids on the green. This pool bar and pub hosts 10 regulation-size pocket tables with weekly league meetups and tournaments every Sunday night. Along with daily game specials, enjoy fun discount nights on refreshments and affordable gear at its in-house pro shop.

Reader Recommended

Red Garter Saloon

3143 E. Speedway Boulevard

520-325-0483, redgartertucson.com

Clicks Billiards

3325 N. First Avenue

520-887-7312, clicks.com





Best Comedy Night

Laff’s Comedy Caffé

2900 E. Broadway, laffstucson.com

Coming out of the pandemic, the Tucson comedy scene exploded. At the same time, an avalanche of touring comics was selling out tickets at elevated prices so they, and the venues, could make up lost income. New to the scene, in droves, are all the folks who blogged, podcast or YouTube’d virally under lockdown. Meanwhile, Laff’s Comedy Caffe abides. Family run, now in its second generation, Laff’s hums with savvy. From the moment you walk in the door, you are in the realm of things you can count on: The price is right, the comedy is always hilarious, the bartender is like your best friend, the food is delicious, and the menu is filled with wishes you know and love. Pro tip: Laff’s is also the best date night in town.

Reader Recommended

Unscrewed Theater

4500 E. Speedway Boulevard

unscrewedtheater.org

Tucson Improv Movement

414 E. Ninth Street

tucsonimprov.com





Best Sports Bar

Trident Grill & Pizza Pub

Multiple locations

520-795-5755, tridentgrill.com

Trident Grill & Pizza Pub is the ultimate hub for all your favorite sports, especially for Redskins or Browns fans. The pub features professional and college sports on their lot of HD flat-screens and DirecTV access throughout their locations. Follow any league or team with Trident’s access to all major sports packages, beer and bar food in hand.

Reader Recommended

Barrio Brewing

800 E. 16th Street

520-791-2739, barriobrewing.com

Putney’s Pitstop Sports Bar and Grill

6090 N. Oracle Road

520-575-1767, putneyspitstop.com





Best DJ

DJ Herm

instagram.com/djherm

DJ Herm has jockeyed for two decades and holds a wealth of experience too big to burn on a disc. From weddings to sporting events, he’s showcased unparalleled skill and creativity in mixing music. DJ Herm’s unique transitions and multigenre style have left many partygoers glued to the dance floor all night long. His top-notch performances have solidified his status as one of the city’s most popular and sought-after mixers. At the end of the day, no one can spin it like DJ Herm.

Reader Recommended

Big Brother Beats

instagram.com/bigbrotherbeats

tinyurl.com/bigbrotherbeats-memorial

Mijito

instagram.com/_mijito_





Best Drag Queen

Tempest DuJour

instagram.com/tempestdujour

As a trailblazer and pop-culture icon, Tempest DuJour has enhanced the drag scene in Tucson. Her appearance on season seven of “RuPaul’s Drag Race” catapulted her to stardom, and Tempest continues to deliver her beloved persona by hosting retro game show nights, headlining events like Honeybaked Glam and performing on well-acclaimed stages. The queen balances her drag appearances with teaching costume design at the UA as professor Patrick Holt. Her talent, community engagement and dedication make her the ultimate Tucson drag queen.

Reader Recommended

Lucinda Holliday

tinyurl.com/Lucinda-Holliday

Diva

instagram.com/diva_az





Best Liquor Store

Plaza Liquors

2642 N. Campbell Avenue

520-327-0452, plazatucson.com

This family-owned and -operated store has been selling great liquor and even better service since 1978. Plaza Liquors is the neighborhood store of choice with its array of hard alcohol, wine and an impressive collection of over 500 beers. What sets Plaza Liquors apart is its dedicated and knowledgeable staff, who are always ready to assist and guide customers to make the perfect selection. With an extensive range of Arizona products to boot, Plaza Liquors serves a friendly community feel with every purchased libation.

Reader Recommended

RumRunner

3131 E. First Street

520-326-0121, rumrunnertucson.com

Tap & Bottle

Multiple locations

520-344-8999, thetapandbottle.com





Best Country Western Bar

The Maverick King of Clubs

6622 E. Tanque Verde Road

520-298-0430, tucsonmaverick.com

Saddle up for a night to remember at The Maverick King of Clubs, the heart of Tucson’s Wild West country music scene. This honkytonk oasis offers a daily calendar chock-full of events, weekly dance lessons and flowing whiskey in a vibrant refreshment menu.

Reader Recommended

Whiskey Roads

2290 W. Ina Road

520-219-0134, whiskeyroadstucson.com

Cowpony

6510 E. Tanque Verde Road

520-721-2781, cowponybar.com





Best Signature Cocktail

The Owls Club

236 S. Scott Avenue

520-207-5678, owlsclubwest.com

It’s only right that an aspirational Western bar carries a signature cocktail called “The Aspirational West.” This whiskey concoction offers a delightful twist on the Boulevardier, replacing the bitterness of Campari with the herbal notes of absinthe. Enjoy the drink in an elegant building from the 1920s, decorated with ornate stained glass and chandeliers. Along with The Aspirational West, The Owls Club houses an innovative menu for every cocktail connoisseur in Tucson.

Reader Recommended

The Parish

6453 N. Oracle Road

520-797-1233, theparishtucson.com

Portal Cocktails

220 N. Fourth Avenue, portalcocktails.com









Best Burlesque

Surly Wench Pub

424 N. Fourth Avenue

520-882-0009, surlywenchpub.com

Since 2006, Surly Wench has created a legacy of exceptional burlesque with both traveling troupes and original performances. It offers fresh and innovative shows with First Fridays Burlesque, bringing a new producer’s vision to the stage each month. Past shows include themes like the “Haunted!” spooky event with Retrolesque and “Nerdlesque: The Full Frontier!” With its rich, ever-changing cast of performers, Surly Wench Pub proves a dedication to the art of burlesque and ensures a unique and energetic experience with every show.

Reader Recommended

Libertine League

facebook.com/tucsonlibertineleague

tucsonlibertineleague.com

Don’t Blink Burlesque Troupe

instagram.com/dontblinkburlesque

dontblinkburlesque.com





Best Strip Club

Curves Cabaret

2130 N. Oracle Road

520-884-7210, curvescabaret.com

This strip club is a go-to for any size event, party or experience. Curves Cabaret hosts a group of stunning, friendly and lingerie-clad performers who serve refreshments during exotic strip shows on multiple stages. This professional establishment offers a fully stocked bar with top-shelf liquor, an exclusive VIP section for private dances, and a champagne room for special encounters. With exceptional performances and service, Curves Cabaret is the Tucson destination that will always leave you wanting more.

Reader Recommended

Ten’s Showclub

5120 E. Speedway Boulevard

520-325-8367, dejavu.com/tens-showclub-tucson

Raiders Reef

6475 E. Golf Links Road

520-745-8125, raidersreeftucson.com





Best Beer Selection

Tap & Bottle

Multiple locations

520-344-8999, thetapandbottle.com

This local bottle shop has been crowned craft brew royalty, offering unique experiences at every location. Take your pick of Tap & Bottle historic Downtown and Northwest Tucson stores, each with its own flare, exceptional bar selections and entertainment space with a variety of weekly events. Enjoy the Tap & Bottle Westbound location, too, housed in a shipping container and surrounded by a local business scene. All three locations boast curated bottle shops catering to all different preferences, making Tap & Bottle a go-to destination for Tucson residents and visitors alike.

Reader Recommended

Tucson Hop Shop

3230 N. Dodge Boulevard

520-908-7765, tucsonhopshop.com

Arizona Beer House

150 S. Kolb Road

520-207-8077, arizonabeerhouse.com





Best Brewery

Barrio Brewing

800 E. 16th Street

520-791-2739, barriobrewing.com

As Arizona’s oldest brewery, Barrio has had nearly three decades to perfect the craft and make its mark across the entire state. The taproom, or “brewpub,” is just outside Downtown Tucson, offering a unique local spin on bar food in a quirky industrial atmosphere. In 2020, Barrio Brewing made the bold move to become Arizona’s first 100% employee-owned brewery, a nod to the dedicated staff that has helped grow the brewpub and solidify its legacy.

Reader Recommended

Dragoon Brewing Company

1859 W. Grant Road

520-329-3606, dragoonbrewing.com

Crooked Tooth Brewing Co.

228 E. Sixth Street

520-444-5305, facebook.com/crookedtoothbrewing





Best Dive Bar

The Buffet Bar

538 E. Ninth Street

520-623-6811, buffetbartucson.com

Opened in 1934, this venue has the rare title of Tucson’s oldest bar and sells more Coors than any other in America. With drinks like the Sportsman, Trash Can and The Rainbow Shot, The Buffet Bar has a vast collection of innovative cocktails as well as craft brews and classic drafts. Join in for Ted Blaire’s Happy Minute, where every day at 6 p.m. it’s two drinks for the price of one, and at 11 p.m., it’s buy one, get one for $1.

Reader Recommended

Che’s Lounge

350 N. Fourth Avenue

520-623-2088, tinyurl.com/ches-lounge

The Shelter

4155 E. Grant Road

520-326-1345, facebook.com/TheShelterCocktailLounge













Best Locally Brewed Beer

(the specific beer)

Barrio Blonde (Barrio Brewing)

800 E. 16th Street

520-791-2739, barriobrewing.com

As the oldest, consistently brewed commercial beer in the state, the Tucson Blonde is, quite literally, an Arizona classic. Founder Dennis Arnold set out to create a drink that was light, crisp and refreshing, something that was smooth and easy to drink. According to its loyal fanbase, the Tucson Blonde is considered the perfect beer and a drink you can’t put down.

Reader Recommended

Dragoon IPA (Dragoon)

1859 W. Grant Road

520-329-3606, dragoonbrewing.com

Barrio Rojo (Barrio Brewing)

800 E. 16th Street

520-791-2739, barriobrewing.com





Best Cocktail Menu

Sky Bar

536 N. Fourth Avenue

520-622-4300, skybartucson.com

This cocktail bar is best known for its colorful drinks, solar-powered pizza partners and astronomy nights with patio telescopes. Sky Bar serves thoughtfully crafted drinks like the Golden Sunrise Mimosa, Cosmic Mule and the Starry Night. Enjoy a daily happy hour on beer, wine and taps, and for the brave, prepare for liftoff with $1 Cosmic Jell-O Shots and $3 Galactic Jungle Juice.

Reader Recommended

SideCar

139 S. Eastbourne Avenue

520-795-1819, barsidecar.com

Portal Cocktails

220 N. Fourth Avenue

portalcocktails.com





Best Bartender

Barb Trujillo - Hotel Congress

311 E. Congress Street

520-622-8848, hotelcongress.com

facebook.com/barb.trujillo187

The barflies of Club Congress recognize Barb Trujillo as a force of nature with liquor and a beloved figure of the Tucson bar scene. Trujillo wins over customers with her engaging personality, in-depth knowledge of Tucson and remarkable ability to serve drinks with impressive speed. With over two decades of bartending, Trujillo is a go-to for her honest, straightforward manner and motherly attention to those who deserve it and, of course, for a quick and well-crafted drink.

Reader Recommended

Olivia Reardon – St. Charles Tavern

1632 S. Fourth Avenue

saintcharlestavern.com

facebook.com/reardonolivia

Kim Ireland -

Danny’s Baboquivari Lounge

2910 E. Fort Lowell Road, 520-795-3178

facebook.com/dannysloungetucson

(Now owns La Baguette Parisienne)





Best Place to Get a

Glass of Wine

Revel

416 E. Ninth Street

520-329-2123, reveltucson.com

Nestled in the heart of Downtown, this wine bar finds the perfect balance of sophistication and comfort. Revel curates its selection of wines from around the globe, inviting fermented fruit lovers on any refined journey, from intimate date nights and quality time with friends to solo unwindings. The bar also recognizes the impact of perfectly paired food and serves cheese and charcuterie as special as its wines. With a taste, a glass or a round, join Revel to savor life’s finer moments.

Reader Recommended

Arizona Wine Collective

4280 N. Campbell Avenue

520-329-8595, azwinecollective.com

Vivace

6440 N. Campbell Avenue

520-795-7221, vivacetucson.com





Best Bloody Mary

Hotel Congress

311 E. Congress Street

520-622-8848, hotelcongress.com

This Downtown establishment invites patrons to the Cup Cafe, which on weekends, transforms into a build-your-own bloody mary bar. Hotel Congress offers a fresh sense of autonomy with the ability to customize your drink, from alcohol choice and spiciness to classic and creative garnishes. Its homemade bloody mix features Mexican chili, Tucson-made green poblano sauce and Tabasco, which guarantees a bold and spicy flavor that sets its drinks apart. With long waits for weekend brunch, enjoy this delightful bloody mary experience and completely forget about your spot in line.

Reader Recommended

Che’s Lounge

350 N. Fourth Avenue

520-623-2088, tinyurl.com/ches-lounge

Baja Cafe

Multiple locations

520-495-4772, bajacafetucson.com









Best Bar Menu

Kingfisher Bar & Grill

2564 E. Grant Road

520-323-7739, kingfishertucson.com

With new ownership at the wheel, Kingfisher takes guests on an unforgettable road trip of taste. The award-winning seafood restaurant serves up cuisines from all corners of the country, ranging from warm lobster rolls and sea bass tostadas to a bar of vibrant ocean treats. As for its drinks menu, the world is your oyster. Choose from a never-ending list of fine wines, local and foreign beers, and classic Kingfisher cocktails. Don’t forget the chilled seafood bar and iconic entrée selection during happy hour.

Reader Recommended

Red Garter

3143 E. Speedway Boulevard

520-325-0483, redgartertucson.com

Sky Bar

536 N. Fourth Avenue

520-622-4300, skybartucson.com