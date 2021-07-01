Best of Pets 2021: For the love of pets

By

click to enlarge dogs.jpg

It’s no secret that Americans love their pets. Aside from the fact that phrases like “pet parent” are entering our vernacular, consider this: According to the annual survey facilitated by the American Pet Products Association, an estimated 67% of American households have a pet. This adds up to about 85 million families that own a pet. And the number is only increasing, with only 56% of American households owning a pet in 1988 when the survey was first conducted.

Now, we don’t discriminate when it comes to pets, it doesn’t matter if they’re furry, scaly or slimy, as long as they’re properly cared for and make you happy (most of the time). But it’s no exaggeration to say cats, and particularly dogs, own our hearts. According to that same American Pet Products Association survey, of the 85 million American pet households, 42.7 million owned cats, and 63 million owned dogs.

Dogs are an American tradition, from presidential pets roaming the White House to that Mark Twain quote that only gets sweeter by the year: “The more I learn about people, the more I like my dog.”

In these pages, you’ll find information on local pet resources like doggy daycare. You’ll also find a fun and fascinating article on local mediums who claim to communicate with your pets via extrasensory perception.

But last and certainly not least, we have the Tucson Local Media pets contest! We’re ordaining the cutest pet in the region! You’ll also see an award for the ugliest local pet, but note the asterisk. Let’s be honest, dogs have that special power where even an “ugly” dog is adorable in their own way, and that’s certainly the case for this year’s winner. A big thanks to all our readers who submitted photos, and may the best pet win! 

Check out the stories and photos here: 

Trending

Claytoonz: Tucker Hates Our Troops
Best of Pets 2021: Tucson’s Dogtopia locations unique from national locations
Bad trip: A stripper’s scheme to make some quick bucks goes terribly wrong in ‘Zola’
Tucson Salvage: Baby vampires, daddy gifts, and toddler WTF expressions
City Week: Weekly Picks
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Latest in Feature

Best of Pets 2021: Tucson’s Dogtopia locations unique from national locations

By Jeff Gardner

Local Dogtopia locations are at 7285 E. Tanque Verde Road and 7621 N. Oracle Road, suite 120.

Best of Pets 2021: Telepathic Con-fur-sation: Animal Communicators Are you there, dog? It’s me, Margaret.

By Emily Dieckman

Best of Pets 2021: Telepathic Con-fur-sation: Animal Communicators Are you there, dog? It’s me, Margaret.
More »
More Feature »
All News & Opinion »
Comments (0)

Add a comment

Add a Comment

Readers also liked…

Finding the Funny

By Emily Dieckman

Finding the Funny

Current Issue

July 01-07

Best Of Tucson®

Best Of Tucson®

Current Year

Recent Years

Facebook
Twitter
Newsletters
RSS
    Tucson Weekly
  • 7225 N. Mona Lisa Rd
  • Suite 125
  • Tucson, AZ 85741
  • (520) 797-4384

News & Opinion

Chow

Events

Cinema

Arts & Culture

Music

Best of Tucson®

© 2021 Tucson Weekly
Powered By Foundation