Best Of Tucson®

Best Northwest Restaurant

The Parish

6453 N. Oracle Road

Fun fact: Louisiana is the only state with parishes instead of counties. But that’s not the only thing this beloved northside restaurant brought from the south. Self-described as a “Southern-fusion gastropub,” The Parish takes guests on a tasty tour throughout the Gulf states with authentic gumbo, BBQ pork, shrimp and grits, bleu cheese and bacon burgers, and of course cornmeal-crusted catfish. Congratulations on the BOT win again, fellas!

Reader Recommended

Wildflower

Charro Vida


