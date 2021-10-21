Best Of Tucson®

Best Nightclub

Club Congress

311 E. Congress St.

All roads lead to Rome, and all late-night merrymaking leads to Club Congress, it seems. It’s partially the central location, partially the numerous drink options, and partially the awesome atmosphere of the historic Hotel Congress. But as far as nightclubs go, Club Congress’ victory can always be chalked up to their great selection of performers. Indie bands, rock veterans, folk singers, electro DJs, rappers, comedians and even magicians have graced their stage. We’re sure the whole town is happy to see them reopen because they really have something for everyone.

Reader Recommended

IBT’s Bar + Food

Playground Bar & Lounge


