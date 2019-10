311 E. Congress St.

Is it really any surprise Club Congress, located in downtown historic Hotel Congress, is the most beloved nightclub in town? Under the leadership of entertainment director David Slutes and his merry band of flying monkeys, Congress hosts local bands, touring acts, up-and-comers, old veterans, comedians and plenty more. The annual Labor Day HOCO Fest brings dozens of acts to Congress alone and this year's Raza Fest broke new ground.

Runners Up:

2. Playground Bar & Lounge

3. IBT’s Bar + Food