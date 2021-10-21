Best Of Tucson®

Best New Restaurant

Barrio Charro

3699 N. Campbell Ave.

Few words get Tucson mouths watering as quickly as “Charro.” The latest addition to the beloved family of restaurants is Barrio Charro, which brings together Don Guerra of Barrio Bread and Chef Carlotta Flores of the Charro restaurants. Mexican food in a beloved bun? Count us in. Sandwiches like the Pueblo Quesabirria, which has queso oaxaca, beans, pico salsa and consommé dip on barrio pan azteca, show off the best of both worlds.

