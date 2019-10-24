Best New Restaurant 

4122 E. Speedway Blvd.

Given that we’re a City of Gastronomy, we have a vibrant culinary scene with new restaurants opening all the time. But rising to the top this year is Tito & Pep, which calls itself “Tucson’s midtown bistro.” Chef John Martinez has developed a welcoming restaurant with lots of open space, brick accents and natural light. But it’s the food that keeps us coming back: fresh seafood, steak, chicken and pork mixed with fresh seasonal vegetables like sweet corn, summer squash and crispy chickpeas. We wish you much success, Tito & Pep!

Runners Up

2. Rollies Mexican Patio

3. Charro del Rey