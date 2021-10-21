Best Of Tucson®

Best Neighborhood Bar

The Shelter

4155 E. Grant Road

The Shelter Cocktail Lounge is a little escape to the ’60s right in the middle of town. But it’s more than a retro atmosphere (as if we needed more than some killer ’60s decor). The Shelter is beloved for its good service, music and movies, as well as their ability to craft every cocktail you’ve heard of, and plenty you haven’t. Let’s hope they stay “proudly the grooviest” bar in Tucson for a few more decades.

Reader Recommended

Sidecar

Red Garter


Previous Winners

