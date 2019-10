350 N. Fourth Ave.

Never. A. Cover. But that’s only the beginning of what makes Che’s such a great time. Their back patio is one of the prime hangouts off of Fourth Avenue, there’s always a food truck afoot, and they support the local music scene far more than most. It really is just a constant good time at Che’s. (Seriously! They’re open every day of the year.) Other bars take note.

Runners Up:

2. The Shelter Cocktail Lounge

3. Saint Charles Tavern