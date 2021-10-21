Best Of Tucson®

Best Nail Salon

Bella Spa

1070 E. Tucson Marketplace Blvd.

Bella Spa is renowned for stunning nail art. Browse their social media to see incredible examples of acrylic masterpieces and dip powder designs. Keep on trend with colorful french tips or ask for something seasonal like hand-painted skulls for Halloween. Every artist at the salon has their own flare to meet design requests. The interior design of the salon is also exquisite. The interior provides ambiance and their heavy-duty massage chairs leave you feeling refreshed.

Reader Recommended

Greentoes

Classy Nails by Le

Previous Winners

