Best Of Tucson®

Best Musical Instrument Store

Chicago Music Store

45 S. Sixth Ave.

Surprise surprise! This Southern Arizona staple, which has been around for nearly a hundred years and is currently in its third generation of family ownership, is a frequent winner in this category. And no wonder. They can get you anything from an instrument to a rental to repairs to lessons. If you saw other people learning to play an instrument during COVID-19 lockdown and are feeling like you missed the boat, this is your sign: Head over to Chicago Music Store and pick up that guitar, drum set, clarinet or whatever instrument has been sending you its siren call.

Reader Recommended

Bookmans

Instrumental Music Center


