Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Best Musical Instrument Store 

Chicago Music Store

45 S. Sixth Ave. 

5646 E. Speedway Blvd.

Even though it no longer occupies its landmark Congress Street vault of musical instruments, Chicago Music Store remains a landmark in our tin hearts. With a smaller downtown location in addition to its eastside outlet along Speedway Boulevard, Chicago Music Store offers a wide range of instruments, from electric guitars and drums to all the brass you might need. If you don’t know how to play, they’ll teach you. If something breaks, they’ll fix it. What more can you ask for?

Runners Up

2. Rainbow Guitars

3. Instrumental Music Center

  |  
(Sorry, no information is currently available for other years in this same award category.)

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Browse Best Of:

Other Searches

© 2019 Tucson Weekly | 7225 Mona Lisa Rd. Ste. 125, Tucson AZ 85741 | (520) 797-4384 | Powered by Foundation