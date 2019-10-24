Best Musical Instrument Store 

45 S. Sixth Ave.

5646 E. Speedway Blvd.

Even though it no longer occupies its landmark Congress Street vault of musical instruments, Chicago Music Store remains a landmark in our tin hearts. With a smaller downtown location in addition to its eastside outlet along Speedway Boulevard, Chicago Music Store offers a wide range of instruments, from electric guitars and drums to all the brass you might need. If you don’t know how to play, they’ll teach you. If something breaks, they’ll fix it. What more can you ask for?

Runners Up

2. Rainbow Guitars

3. Instrumental Music Center