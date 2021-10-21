Best Of Tucson®

Best Musical Act

Miss Olivia & the Interlopers

Miss Olivia & the Interlopers win the top ranking among Tucson music for a number of reasons this year. They’re a local favorite who’ve played on stages all over town, they’ve graced BOT listings plenty of times in the past and their style makes them difficult to group into a specific genre category. They’re a band that knows how to play it mellow, or get rambunctious when they need to. Either way, singer Olivia Reardon will be sure to belt out soulful vocals to get the whole room moving. Their latest single, “Red Chevrolet,” is a summer groove perfect for Tucson.

Reader Recommended

Birds and Arrows

XIXA


Previous: Best Venue for Live Music
Next: Best Jazz Act

Previous Winners

Comments (0)

Add a comment

Add a Comment

Current Issue

October 21-27

Best Of Tucson®

Best Of Tucson®

Current Year

Recent Years

Facebook
Twitter
Newsletters
RSS
    Tucson Weekly
  • 7225 N. Mona Lisa Rd
  • Suite 125
  • Tucson, AZ 85741
  • (520) 797-4384

News & Opinion

Chow

Events

Cinema

Arts & Culture

Music

Best of Tucson®

© 2021 Tucson Weekly
Powered By Foundation