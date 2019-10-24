Best Musical Act 

Even after more than two decades of recording music under the banner of Calexico, Joey Burns and John Convertino continue to surprise us. Just as they were was wrapping up their 2018 tour in support of The Thread That Keeps Us, they announced they’d recorded a new album with none other than Sam Beam of Iron & Wine. Years To Burn, released earlier this year, was a collection of songs about family, love, running wild and finding someone to catch you if you should fall. The subsequent tour showed a collection of musicians at the top of their game. Rock on, Calexico!

