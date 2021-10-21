Best Of Tucson®

Best Music School

UA Fred Fox School of Music

The Fred Fox School of Music is not messing around. With plenty of performance spaces, a focus on outreach, and internationally recognized faculty members, the school sets university music students up for success. They’ve also got tons of student-performing ensembles, from the classic Arizona Symphony Orchestra to the internationally acclaimed Arizona Choir, from Mariachi Arizona to groups with names like “Harpfusion” and “Flutefinity.” They’ve even got a singer-songwriter ensemble requiring no prior experience, for those newer to music.

Reader Recommended

Tucson Jazz Institute

Allegro


