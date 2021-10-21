Best Of Tucson®

Best Movie Theater

Loft Cinema

3233 E. Speedway Blvd.

The Loft Cinema was hit hard by the pandemic, but the can-do team persevered with creative solutions such as concession sales, streaming films and private theater rentals. (There was something magical about having an entire movie theater to yourself.) The Loft is getting back on its feet thanks to the support of the community, with regular screenings of everything from art-house films to Essential Cinema screenings to other special events, such as a weekly focus on Frankenstein films in the month of October. Best of all, the Loft Film Fest is back next month, from Nov. 10-16. We can’t wait! Haven’t you missed going to the movies?

Reader Recommended

Roadhouse Cinemas

Harkins


