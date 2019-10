4811 E. Grant Road #150

Dinner and a movie? Why not save time and have them simultaneously? What really puts Roadhouse ahead of the other theaters in town is the terrific kitchen that delivers delicious sandwiches, pizza, burgers, salads, desserts and drinks right to your comfy reclining seat. And when you’re paying a babysitter, saving that extra hour is a real buck-stretcher.

Runners Up

2. The Loft Cinema

3. The Fox Theatre