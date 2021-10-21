Best Of Tucson®

Best Middle Eastern

Zayna Mediterranean

1138 N. Belvedere Ave.

Zayna Mediterranean has jumped from second place last year to a shiny Best of Tucson for 2021. Zayna focuses on serving healthy Mediterranean food, so there’s plenty of vegetarian and vegan options. But they still have all the beef, lamb and chicken to maintain that Mediterranean cred. Zayna is actually an Arabic name meaning “grace.” A look at their dishes will show you why.

Reader Recommended

Persian Room

Istanbul Mediterranean


Previous: Best Ramen
Next: Best Contemporary/Fusion Restaurant

Previous Winners

Comments (0)

Add a comment

Add a Comment

Current Issue

October 21-27

Best Of Tucson®

Best Of Tucson®

Current Year

Recent Years

Facebook
Twitter
Newsletters
RSS
    Tucson Weekly
  • 7225 N. Mona Lisa Rd
  • Suite 125
  • Tucson, AZ 85741
  • (520) 797-4384

News & Opinion

Chow

Events

Cinema

Arts & Culture

Music

Best of Tucson®

© 2021 Tucson Weekly
Powered By Foundation