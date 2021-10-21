Best Of Tucson®

Best Michelada

BK Tacos

2680 N. First Ave.

Okay, BK, is it not enough that you make great tacos? Taking top honors for Best Michelada once again, BK is sticking to their guns: It’s the classic combination of tomato and clam juice, lime, celery and your choice of beer. But BK beats that competition thanks to their unique and secret spicy sauce.

Reader Recommended

The Neighborhood

Che’s Lounge


Previous: Best Birria
Next: Best Guacamole

Previous Winners

Comments (0)

Add a comment

Add a Comment

Current Issue

October 21-27

Best Of Tucson®

Best Of Tucson®

Current Year

Recent Years

Facebook
Twitter
Newsletters
RSS
    Tucson Weekly
  • 7225 N. Mona Lisa Rd
  • Suite 125
  • Tucson, AZ 85741
  • (520) 797-4384

News & Opinion

Chow

Events

Cinema

Arts & Culture

Music

Best of Tucson®

© 2021 Tucson Weekly
Powered By Foundation